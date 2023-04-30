Top 8 celebs who had to bear the pain of parents getting separated
Rupal Purohit
Apr 30, 2023
Here is a list of film industry celebrities who have faced divorce of their parents.
Sara Ali Khan was 10 when she went through separation of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh
Ali Fazal was in 12th class when his parents got separated.
Shruti Haasan was young when her parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika divorced.
Kajol faced bore the pain of parents divorce at the age of 4.
Shahid Kapoor too underwent the pain of his parents divorce.
Arjun Kapoor saw the divorce of his father Boney Kapoor and mother Mona Shourie.
Ishan Khatter was very young when her mother parted ways with his father.
Palak Tiwari was just 12 when she her parents called for a divorce.
