Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: Bollywood star kids and their most awaited new movies

A look at the Bollywood star kids and their upcoming Bollywood projects in the pipeline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter will be seen in The Archies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ibrahim has shot for his acting debut already but hasn't announced. He has been spotted making rounds of production houses, guess, he has more in the pipeline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aryan will be serving as the writer for Stardom, a web series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shanaya will work in a Pan-India film with Mohanlal in a movie called Vrushabha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara has Metro In Dino, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Murder Mubarak in the pipeline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol's son will be making his debut with Dono opposite Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya has Call Me Bae, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to name a few which are most awaited.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi has Devara, Mr and Mrs Mahi in the pipeline for now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina has Ishq Vishk Rebound with Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan's grandson will make his debut with The Archies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khushi will also be seen in The Archies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Junaid reportedly has Maharaja and a movie opposite Khushi Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alizeh reportedly has a project by Soumendra Padhi in the pipeline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
