Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: Bollywood star kids and their most awaited new movies

A look at the Bollywood star kids and their upcoming Bollywood projects in the pipeline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Suhana Khan 

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter will be seen in The Archies. 

Ibrahim Ali Khan 

Ibrahim has shot for his acting debut already but hasn't announced. He has been spotted making rounds of production houses, guess, he has more in the pipeline.

Aryan Khan 

Aryan will be serving as the writer for Stardom, a web series. 

Shanaya Kapoor 

Shanaya will work in a Pan-India film with Mohanlal in a movie called Vrushabha. 

Sara Ali Khan 

Sara has Metro In Dino, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Murder Mubarak in the pipeline.

Rajveer Deol 

Sunny Deol's son will be making his debut with Dono opposite Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma. 

Ananya Panday

Ananya has Call Me Bae, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to name a few which are most awaited. 

Janhvi Kapoor 

Janhvi has Devara, Mr and Mrs Mahi in the pipeline for now. 

Pashmina Roshan 

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina has Ishq Vishk Rebound with Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal. 

Agastya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson will make his debut with The Archies. 

Khushi Kapoor 

Khushi will also be seen in The Archies. 

Junaid Khan 

Junaid reportedly has Maharaja and a movie opposite Khushi Kapoor. 

Alizeh Agnihotri 

Alizeh reportedly has a project by Soumendra Padhi in the pipeline. 

