Sara Ali Khan to Shirley Setia, Bollywood divas and their expensive tote bags

When it comes to celebrities, their sense of style never ceases to inspire their fans.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2023

Alia Bhatt

Alia is known for her elegant and chic fashion sense.

She is often spotted with classic pieces of tote bags that are in the latest style.

Jahnvi Kapoor

She has been spotted with high-end tote bags on various occasions.

She keeps it classic with a black tote bag to go along with her comfy look.

Shirley Setia

Shirley adds the ultimate element of class to her look with a designer tote bag.

The subtle colour choice enhances her stylish ensemble.

Kiara Advani

Kiara has been spotted with a selection of high-end tote bags.

Her fashion game isn’t complete without carrying a latest designer bag.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara added a pop of pink to her traditional look with a vibrant tote bag.

Sara elevates her fashionable with finesse.

