Sara's mesmerising Kedarnath trip pics
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 10, 2023
Sara first visited Kedarnath before she became an actress.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her first movie is also called Kedarnath and it starred Sushant Singh Rajput.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan thanks Kedarnath for making her what she is today.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara's trip to snowy mountains.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan enjoys chai ki pyaali.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan poses along the landscape.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan enjoys trekking in the snow.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara soaks in some vitamin D.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara hides behind a unique mask as she poses against the temple in the middle of a snowfall.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: TV stars who did B-grade movies
Find Out More