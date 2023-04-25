How Sara Ali Khan lost 40 kg

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2023

Sara Ali Khan started practising Kathak which helped her a lot in her weight loss journey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan also did Surya Namaskar and Pranayam as a part of her workout routine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan also did Pilates under the instruction of her fitness trainer Nimrat Kaur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For Sara Ali Khan's weight loss plan, she was told to also indulge in sports activity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, Sara Ali Khan used to play tennis with Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan played the sport of tennis reportedly for two hours everyday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress also played rugby to become fit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan was on a low carb and high protein diet as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan battled with PCOD. She worked out a lot in the gym and also started controlling her diet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For Sara Ali Khan a weight loss program was made and she was dedicated towards the fitness routine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: UP board results 2023: These Bollywood stars have studied in Uttar Pradesh

 

 Find Out More