How Sara Ali Khan lost 40 kg
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2023
Sara Ali Khan started practising Kathak which helped her a lot in her weight loss journey.
Sara Ali Khan also did Surya Namaskar and Pranayam as a part of her workout routine.
Sara Ali Khan also did Pilates under the instruction of her fitness trainer Nimrat Kaur.
For Sara Ali Khan's weight loss plan, she was told to also indulge in sports activity.
Reportedly, Sara Ali Khan used to play tennis with Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Sara Ali Khan played the sport of tennis reportedly for two hours everyday.
The actress also played rugby to become fit.
Sara Ali Khan was on a low carb and high protein diet as well.
Sara Ali Khan battled with PCOD. She worked out a lot in the gym and also started controlling her diet.
For Sara Ali Khan a weight loss program was made and she was dedicated towards the fitness routine.
