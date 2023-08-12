Sara Ali Khan's fat to fab weight loss journey is inspiring

Here's how Sara Ali Khan lost weightSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 12, 2023
Sara Ali Khan has turned 28 celebrating her birthday today.
7 movies old Sara Ali Khan was overweight before becoming an actor.
Here's the inspiring weight loss journey of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress.
Saif Ali Khan's daughter was once weight 96 kilos however when she aimed to enter the film industry she was determined to lose weight.
Sara was overweight because she was suffering from PCOD however she succeeded in her battle.
Sara Ali Khan expressed her dream of being an actor to her mother and that's when Amrita Singh asked her to lose weight.
Sara was studying in the US when she lost around 40 kgs in a year and a half.
She ditched junk food and started eating healthy.
She also hit to the gym and started working out rigorously.
Sara Ali Khan believes balance is the key and she maintained a balance of workout and diet.
Sara focused on living a healthy lifestyle instead of achieving an ideal shape.
