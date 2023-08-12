Sara Ali Khan's fat to fab weight loss journey is inspiring

Here's how Sara Ali Khan lost weight

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 12, 2023

Happy birthday Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has turned 28 celebrating her birthday today.

Sara Ali Khan

7 movies old Sara Ali Khan was overweight before becoming an actor.

Fat to Fab

Here’s the inspiring weight loss journey of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress.

Sara Ali Khan weight loss journey

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter was once weight 96 kilos however when she aimed to enter the film industry she was determined to lose weight.

PCOD

Sara was overweight because she was suffering from PCOD however she succeeded in her battle.

How it started

Sara Ali Khan expressed her dream of being an actor to her mother and that’s when Amrita Singh asked her to lose weight.

Shredded kgs

Sara was studying in the US when she lost around 40 kgs in a year and a half.

Diet

She ditched junk food and started eating healthy.

Workout

She also hit to the gym and started working out rigorously.

Balance is the key

Sara Ali Khan believes balance is the key and she maintained a balance of workout and diet.

Healthy lifestyle

Sara focused on living a healthy lifestyle instead of achieving an ideal shape.

