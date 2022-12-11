The Kedarnath actress makes headlines for her workout wear, gym and Pilates sessions.Source: Bollywood
Sara's aesthetic fashion is always on point as her workout closet has simple coloured outfits.Source: Bollywood
If you have been stressful then all you need is a sports bra and jeggings like Sara has worn.Source: Bollywood
The actress likes to wear shorts whether in solid or printed colours with a tank top.Source: Bollywood
The actress looks breezy in this black shorts and grey top that had a pattern kind of a style.Source: Bollywood
Sara has worn a dramatic top for one of her workout sessions which had a creative caption.Source: Bollywood
It looks like black is Sara's favourite colour as she often wears the same for her workouts.Source: Bollywood
Sara looks sexy in this white sports bra and totally looks like the 'Pilates Girl'.Source: Bollywood
Logo tees is something you will find in Sara's workout closet. She does not like dressing up a lot for her workouts.Source: Bollywood
This is the best outfit from Sara's workout wardrobe in which she is looking super sexy.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!