Makes headlines for good reasons

The Kedarnath actress makes headlines for her workout wear, gym and Pilates sessions.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Less is more

Sara's aesthetic fashion is always on point as her workout closet has simple coloured outfits.

Favourite workout wear

If you have been stressful then all you need is a sports bra and jeggings like Sara has worn.

Shorts to the rescue

The actress likes to wear shorts whether in solid or printed colours with a tank top.

Black shorts

The actress looks breezy in this black shorts and grey top that had a pattern kind of a style.

'Nothing to wear'

Sara has worn a dramatic top for one of her workout sessions which had a creative caption.

Barbie look

It looks like black is Sara's favourite colour as she often wears the same for her workouts.

Elevating look

Sara looks sexy in this white sports bra and totally looks like the 'Pilates Girl'.

Logo tops

Logo tees is something you will find in Sara's workout closet. She does not like dressing up a lot for her workouts.

Perfect

This is the best outfit from Sara's workout wardrobe in which she is looking super sexy.

