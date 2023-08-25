Sara Ali Khan's Top 10 desi looks we love

Sara Ali Khan is known for her immense love for ethnic wear.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023

Modern Twist

Sara Ali Khan’s stunning halter neck blouse from the look has won us over.

Couture Week 2023

Sara’s silver and peach lehenga is adorned with pearls and lace by the designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil.

Enchanting

The yellow saree look is what you need to bookmark.

Royal

Sara looks royal in the modern yet traditional ivory sharara set.

Breezy and Chic

She wore a printed pink saree with a twist of neon which is making her stand out.

Elegance and Comfort

The actress donned a floral Anarkali which makes her look ethereal yet comfortable.

Classy

She styles a multi coloured lehnga with a messy ponytail for a unique look.

Pretty Princess

The actress wore an ivory masterpiece with intricate work by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Bride

Sara Ali Khan looks regal as she turns bride for designer Manish Malhotra.

Monochrome Charm

Sara pairs a white chikankari kurta with white palazzo and we can easily recreate her look.

