Sara Ali Khan's Top 10 shocking, candid confessions during Gaslight promotions

Sara Ali Khan has revealed the lessons she has learnt ahead of her next offering Gaslight. Here, check out all the details right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2023

Admitted to be not good

Sara during Gaslight promotions admitted that she was not good in her movies released in 2020.

Introspect

Post the failure of Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1 three years back, the actress personally wanted to understand what had happened.

Lost touch

Sara in an interview with Film Companion revealed that she lost touch with reality.

Not seeing mirror

Sara revealed that in 2019 she did not see things what they were for different reasons.

Effusive

The actress admitted of being effusive and an attention seeker.

Loud

Sara revealed that she was little loud and started being a people pleaser.

Miscalculation

Sara also said that she miscalculated what folks liked between she being candid and gregarious.

Lessons

Sara also said that the failure of Love Aaj Kal taught her that it will be staying.

Correction

Sara realised that she needs to correct what she feels correct.

Don't punish

Sara also believes that she forgave herself and decided to not be harsh on her.

