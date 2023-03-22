Sara Ali Khan's Top 10 shocking, candid confessions during Gaslight promotions

Sara Ali Khan has revealed the lessons she has learnt ahead of her next offering Gaslight. Here, check out all the details right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2023
Sara during Gaslight promotions admitted that she was not good in her movies released in 2020.
Post the failure of Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1 three years back, the actress personally wanted to understand what had happened.
Sara in an interview with Film Companion revealed that she lost touch with reality.
Sara revealed that in 2019 she did not see things what they were for different reasons.
The actress admitted of being effusive and an attention seeker.
Sara revealed that she was little loud and started being a people pleaser.
Sara also said that she miscalculated what folks liked between she being candid and gregarious.
Sara also said that the failure of Love Aaj Kal taught her that it will be staying.
Sara realised that she needs to correct what she feels correct.
Sara also believes that she forgave herself and decided to not be harsh on her.
