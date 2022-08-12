Sara Ali Khan leveling up the fashion game with these stunning traditional wears

Sara Ali Khan brings her A game to the floors when it comes to Indian wears. Here's a sneakpeak at some of her best traditional looks

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Dreamy

All that shines is Sara Ali Khan.

Source: Bollywood

Golden linings

Black lehenga with a touch of gold is all that Sara Ali Khan requires to look stunning.

Source: Bollywood

Hot in Red

Sara Ali Khan looks breath taking in the combination of red and black.

Source: Bollywood

Pink and Passionate

Sara dons a pink saree and looks absolutely gorgeous

Source: Bollywood

Princess-y vibes

Sara in the pastel pink lehenga is a sight to behold

Source: Bollywood

Fierce

Can’t take our eyes off Sara Ali Khan in the pretty Black lehenga

Source: Bollywood

Patakha

Sara’s royal blue salwar piece is just mind blowing

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Archies actress Khushi Kapoor's amazing crop top collection you’d want to steal

 Find Out More