Bollywood DIVAS trolled for their outfits at international events
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 17, 2023
Vidya Balan was mocked for wearing Indian wear at Cannes years ago.
Priyanka wore a Ralph Lauren for her first time at Met Gala. Her outfit was trolled and how!
Priyanka's second Met Gala look was quirkier and fans found it hilarious.
Priyanka wore an orb dress for a press tour and she even loved the memes.
Alia Bhatt was trolled for carrying an empty bag.
Not an outfit but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's purple lipstick caused an uproar.
Aishwarya was also called out for her weight. People wondered if she did a Botox.
Sara Ali Khan stunned in a lehenga for her Cannes debut but got trolled.
This look of Sonam Kapoor paved the way for many memes.
Deepika Padukone's look for the FIFA World Cup opening made fans wonder why she was in a bag.
Deepika's tulle gowns reminded people of pencil shavings.
Mallika's risque outfit for Inglorious Bastards premiere shocked many.
