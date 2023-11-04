Sara Tendulkar drops breezy snaps from Goa; Top 11 charming pictures that can make anyone's heart skip a beat
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 04, 2023
Sara's warm smile will tug at your heartstrings.
A natural beauty, that's what Sara is! These snaps from Goa are proof.
Sara Tendulkar is a nature lover and her Instagram is full of such posts.
She is also a travel bug and a wanderlust soul.
Sara Tendulkar looks like a naughty kid in this one.
What if Sara Tendulkar follows you around the world?
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter looks dreamy, a beauty having her dream moment.
It seems good food makes a good mood for Sara too.
Now that's what we call a sunkissed picture.
Sara has already been making headlines for link-ups. She is heavily linked with Shubman Gill.
Sara's beauty will make you swoon.
Thanks For Reading!
