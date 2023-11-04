Sara Tendulkar drops breezy snaps from Goa; Top 11 charming pictures that can make anyone's heart skip a beat

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 04, 2023

Sara's warm smile will tug at your heartstrings. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A natural beauty, that's what Sara is! These snaps from Goa are proof.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Tendulkar is a nature lover and her Instagram is full of such posts. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She is also a travel bug and a wanderlust soul. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Tendulkar looks like a naughty kid in this one. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What if Sara Tendulkar follows you around the world? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter looks dreamy, a beauty having her dream moment. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It seems good food makes a good mood for Sara too. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Now that's what we call a sunkissed picture. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara has already been making headlines for link-ups. She is heavily linked with Shubman Gill. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara's beauty will make you swoon. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ali Mercchant and Andleeb Zaidi make a dreamy couple at their Lucknow wedding

 

 Find Out More