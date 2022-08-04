Sara Tendulkar – ethnic beauty

Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of arguably India's greatest batsman of all time, Sachin Tendulkar, has blossomed into a perfect amalgamation of great looks and hotness, stunning in anything that she wears, be it ethnic or western clothing.

Russel D'Silva

Source: Bollywood

Sara Tendulkar in bridalwear

Sara Tendulkar recently designed for Anita Dongre’s bridal collection, looking a sight to behold.

Sara Tendulkar closeup in bridalwear

Sara Tendulkar looks even better when in closeup, wearing this outfit, doesn’t she?

Sara Tendulkar bridalwear design

Credit must also be given to Anita Dongre for her flawless design, making Sara look even better.

Sara Tendulkar yellow lehenga

In the past, too, Sara has looked fetching in ethnic wear, case in point being when she donned this.

Sara Tendulkar closeup in yellow lehenga

We told you that Sara Tendulkar looks better in closeup, didn’t we, regardless what she drapes on.

Sara Tendulkar ethnic party

Even when at a party with friends, it’s Sara Tendulkar who steals the show in ethnic clothing.

