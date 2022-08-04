Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of arguably India's greatest batsman of all time, Sachin Tendulkar, has blossomed into a perfect amalgamation of great looks and hotness, stunning in anything that she wears, be it ethnic or western clothing.Source: Bollywood
Sara Tendulkar recently designed for Anita Dongre’s bridal collection, looking a sight to behold.Source: Bollywood
Sara Tendulkar looks even better when in closeup, wearing this outfit, doesn’t she?Source: Bollywood
Credit must also be given to Anita Dongre for her flawless design, making Sara look even better.Source: Bollywood
In the past, too, Sara has looked fetching in ethnic wear, case in point being when she donned this.Source: Bollywood
We told you that Sara Tendulkar looks better in closeup, didn’t we, regardless what she drapes on.Source: Bollywood
Even when at a party with friends, it’s Sara Tendulkar who steals the show in ethnic clothing.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!