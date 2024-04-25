Sara Tendulkar looks cute as a button in these UNSEEN childhood pictures

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2024

Sara Tendulkar's childhood pictures are way too cute and adorable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Tendulkar's cute smile will surely make your day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Tendulkar is head over heels in love with her brother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Tendulkar is daddy's princess, this picture is proof of the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Tendulkar's bond with her father is strong and deep.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Tendulkar's childhood pictures will make your hearts melt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Tendulkar seems to be enjoying in this picture, her facial expressions prove so.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Tendulkar is blessed with great looks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Tendulkar shares picture of father Sachin Tendulkar and brother Arjun Tendulkar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Arijit Singh's Top 10 iconic songs to add to your playlist

 

 Find Out More