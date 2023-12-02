Sara Tendulkar opts for casual airport look but her luxe bag will burn a hole in your pockets
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 02, 2023
We wonder what's the secret behind Sara's flawless skin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What a smile, Sara Tendulkar seemed in a cheery mood today.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A partially sunkissed picture never looked so breathtaking.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara is looking at you, looking at her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's a different kinda romantic when girls get clicked while handling their hair. Anyway, you see her bag there? It's a luxe brand and extremely costly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara wore a plain black tee and denim with flats.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She carried a Faure Le Page bag which cost around USD 1490, that is, over Rs 1 lakh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While she kept her look simple, her tote bag talks about how much she loves luxurious bags.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Everyone has a penchant for something or other. Like books, shoes and bags, etc. Sara loves bags, it seems.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The luxurious bags can burn a deep hole in your pocket.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even Sara's stare can burn a deep hole.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And off she goes. We wonder which amazing location is she flying off to now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Amitabh Bachchan rejected THESE movies that turned out to be huge hits
Find Out More