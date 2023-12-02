Sara Tendulkar opts for casual airport look but her luxe bag will burn a hole in your pockets 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 02, 2023

We wonder what's the secret behind Sara's flawless skin. 

What a smile, Sara Tendulkar seemed in a cheery mood today.

A partially sunkissed picture never looked so breathtaking. 

Sara is looking at you, looking at her.  

It's a different kinda romantic when girls get clicked while handling their hair. Anyway, you see her bag there? It's a luxe brand and extremely costly. 

Sara wore a plain black tee and denim with flats.

She carried a Faure Le Page bag which cost around USD 1490, that is, over Rs 1 lakh.   

While she kept her look simple, her tote bag talks about how much she loves luxurious bags.

Everyone has a penchant for something or other. Like books, shoes and bags, etc. Sara loves bags, it seems.    

The luxurious bags can burn a deep hole in your pocket.

Even Sara's stare can burn a deep hole. 

And off she goes. We wonder which amazing location is she flying off to now. 

