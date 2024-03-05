Sara Tendulkar sets fashion goals with her bright red lehenga look

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024

Sara Tendulkar oozes oomph in bright red lehenga and we cannnot take our eyes off her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She adds glam to her style and raises the hotness quotient with her infectious smile.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Tendulkar is a glam diva; here's proof.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She manages to look drop dead gorgeous in every frame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Tendulkar can surely give other Gen Z divas a run for their money with her oh-so-hot pictures.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The diva is surely a bombshell and her pictures speak volumes about her fashion sense.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Tendulkar keeps sharing her stylish pictures on social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: After Manjummel Boys, Top 10 Malayalam movies on friendship on OTT

 

 Find Out More