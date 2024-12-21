Sara Tendulkar's Australia vacay dump is too hot to handle; see pics
Sanskruti Nemane
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 21, 2024
Sara Tendulkar is currently the most favourite celebrity. She has been quite active on social media. She is currently enjoying her vacation in Australia.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She took to Instagram to share some beautiful pictures of her vacation. She was seen enjoying the beaches of Australia.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The lady looked no less than a diva. She looks so hot and gorgeous in these pictures. She was seen in an olive green dress.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The diva has got a beautiful skin as well. Look at the shine on her face.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Well, this picture shows she takes care of her skin. She brought all the skin essentials with her as she enjoyed the beaches.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Her pictures are just pretty and we are loving the way she is enjoying herself.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She was seen having some strawberries too on her vacation. These pictures are making us wish to plan a vacation now.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Why so hot? Sara Tendulkar is too hot to handle in this black monokini.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Anupamaa ousters, harassment on TMKOC sets: How TV stars faced unfair treatment in 2024
Find Out More