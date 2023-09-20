Sara Tendulkar shows the right way to do ethnic this festive season

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar nails the ethnic look and proves why she is the Gen Z fashionista.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Hotness alert

The star kid manages to turn heads with her sartorial choices.

Charming

Sara sets the temperature soaring with her infectious smile.

Poser

Sara Tendulkar raises the hotness quotient with her styling.

Beautiful

Sara looked lovely in a traditional saree and aced the Marathi mulgi look.

Sassy

Sara took blessings of Lord Bappa as she arrived at Ambani house.

Cuteness overload

Sara can give any Gen Z star kid a run for their money.

Elegant

Sara has surely amped up her style quotient and how!

Drop-dead gorgeous

Her ethnic pictures will leave you mesmerised.

Beauty personified

Sara Tendulkar gives major princess vibes in this snap.

Elegant

Sara's pictures will leave you asking for more.

Thanks For Reading!

