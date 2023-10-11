Sara Tendulkar, Shubman Gill, Sara Ali Khan: The curious case of dating and break-up rumours

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar have been linked to Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. Here's a low down on what happened...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar has been linked to budding Indian cricketer Shubman Gill for many months now.
Their pictures from almost the same locations quickly grabbed headlines leading to dating rumours.
Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar were reportedly following each other's families on Instagram. This only strengthened their dating rumours.
Cricketer Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar would comment and like posts shared by each other. But when the dating rumours began, they stopped.
Shubman Gill was also spotted with Sara Ali Khan. The two met secretly which led to their dating rumours.
The two Saras caused confusion in the netizens' minds. Which Sara is Shubman really dating?
A picture which read 'Don't fall in love with angels' was shared by Shubman on Instagram. It led to speculations of Sara and his break-up.
Shubman Gill appeared on Sonam Bajwa's chat show and the gorgeous actress quizzed him on the confusion. Shubman let the mystery continue by dodging the question, saying 'he may be or may be not.'
When not seeing Tendulkar's daughter, Shubman made news for spotting with Sara Ali Khan. Their secret meetings added to the rumours.
However, a couple of months ago, Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill broke their fans' hearts with their alleged break-up. They also unfollowed each other it seems.
A couple of weeks ago when Shubman celebrated his birthday, Sachin also wished him. Fans joked that Sara must have wished Shubman from her father's account.
Shubman got dengue and had to be hospitalised. A fake handle with Sara's name wished Shubman on speedy recovery. It led to their patch up rumours.
Are Shubman and Sara Tendulkar really dating? We might not know but one thing is for sure, netizens are hooked on the budding possible romance.
