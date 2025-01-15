Sara Tendulkar to Soha Ali Khan; meet the gorgeous daughters of Indian cricket legends
Cricket is tremendously celebrated in India. So are cricketing heroes. People are glued to the TV screen each time a match is on. And each win is no less than a festival.
Fans show keen interest in knowing the details and recent happenings in the life of their favourite cricketer. Here is a list of beautiful daughters of the legendary Indian cricket who are all grown up.
Late legendary cricketer, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and the living legend Sharmila Tagore have three kids Saif, Soha and Saba. Both Saif and Soha grew to become actors.
Amiya Dev is the daughter of iconic former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev who has completed her studies from University of St Andrews and has got into the film business by working as an AD in Kapil’s biopic 83.
Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian captain and his wife Dona Ganguly are blessed with a daughter named Sana Ganguly.
Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, is another popular star kid who graduated in medicine and enjoys a massive fan following on social media.
Popular commentator and former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri and his wife Ritu Singh have a daughter named Aleka. However, when Aleka was four the two got separated.
Indian cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu and Navjot Kaur have a beautiful daughter named Rabia who is a fashion stylist and creative director.
Salil Ankola’s step daughter Rishika Ankola shares a beautiful bond with the former Indian cricketer.
