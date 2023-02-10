Sara Tendulkar's ex-bf Shubman Gill's top 10 diet secrets

Shubman Gill who is rumoured to be Sara Tendulkar's ex boyfriend follows this diet to be fit and rule the Indian cricket team. Check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2023

Discipline

Shubman follows a disciplined diet which helps him attain better focus while playing cricket.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hardcore food lover

The cricketer is a Punjabi who used to love parathas and butter before he got into cricket.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Proteins

Shubman likes to eat eggs for breakfast which give him protein dose.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Favourite breakfast

The cricketer loves to consume omlets and boiled eggs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fruits

Sara Tendulkar's ex-bf loves to also eat fruits in the morning.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rice lover

He also eats rice and rotis in the afternoon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gluten free

Shubman does not consume wheat rotis but likes to eat gluten free rotis.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dinner meal

Apart from consuming multigrain rotis, Shubman keeps his dinner light.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meat lover

The cricketer likes to consujme lamb with veggies reportedly for dinnner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cheat day

Shubman likes pancakes with honey on his cheat days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rakul Preet Singh top 10 hot gym looks

 

 Find Out More