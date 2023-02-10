Sara Tendulkar's ex-bf Shubman Gill's top 10 diet secrets

Shubman Gill who is rumoured to be Sara Tendulkar's ex boyfriend follows this diet to be fit and rule the Indian cricket team. Check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2023
Shubman follows a disciplined diet which helps him attain better focus while playing cricket.
The cricketer is a Punjabi who used to love parathas and butter before he got into cricket.
Shubman likes to eat eggs for breakfast which give him protein dose.
The cricketer loves to consume omlets and boiled eggs.
Sara Tendulkar's ex-bf loves to also eat fruits in the morning.
He also eats rice and rotis in the afternoon.
Shubman does not consume wheat rotis but likes to eat gluten free rotis.
Apart from consuming multigrain rotis, Shubman keeps his dinner light.
The cricketer likes to consujme lamb with veggies reportedly for dinnner.
Shubman likes pancakes with honey on his cheat days.
