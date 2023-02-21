Sara Tendulkar's ex-boyfriend Shubman Gill's favourite meals

Shubman Gill who was rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is a foodie. Here's what he loves eating.

Favourite food

Shubman had once revealed that he loves Butter Chicken.

Butter Chicken fantasy

Shubman also said that his most loved Indian food for him is a plate of butter chicken.

Kolkata biryani

Shubman also loves to dig in Kolkata biryani filled with potatoes.

Foodie

The cricketer being a Punjabi is a huge fan of paratha with ghee.

Butter goals

Shubman loves to include butter in his food as well.

Eats healthy food

Due to his cricket related commitments, Shubman has cut down on ghee, butter from his diet.

Diet lately

Shubman loves to eat fruits, vegetables, boiled eggs which have high nutrients.

Dal rice

After gymming Shuman loves to consume grilled chicken or compile it with dal rice.

No sugary food

Gill prefers to control his sweet tooth cravings.

Loves bread

Shubman likes eating bread but eats the same in moderation.

