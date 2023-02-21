Sara Tendulkar's ex-boyfriend Shubman Gill's favourite meals

Shubman Gill who was rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is a foodie. Here's what he loves eating.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2023
Shubman had once revealed that he loves Butter Chicken.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shubman also loves to dig in Kolkata biryani filled with potatoes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The cricketer being a Punjabi is a huge fan of paratha with ghee.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shubman loves to include butter in his food as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Due to his cricket related commitments, Shubman has cut down on ghee, butter from his diet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shubman loves to eat fruits, vegetables, boiled eggs which have high nutrients.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After gymming Shuman loves to consume grilled chicken or compile it with dal rice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gill prefers to control his sweet tooth cravings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shubman likes eating bread but eats the same in moderation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
