Sara Tendulkar is a stunner and she is slowly entering the world of fashion industry.Source: Bollywood
Sara Tendulkar's outfits always do the talking. The diva looks drop-dead gorgeous no?Source: Bollywood
If you are planning to attend your friend's haldi ceremony then bookmark this outfit worn by Sara.Source: Bollywood
Sara's expression has left us speechless. Her beauty is phenomenal.Source: Bollywood
If you are planning to attend the sangeet ceremony of your buddy then don this outfit that Sara has worn.Source: Bollywood
The pretty woman was seen wearing a traditional Maharashtrian saree and was looking drop-dead gorgeous in the same.Source: Bollywood
Sara is looking like a goddess in this frame and we could not agree more with the same.Source: Bollywood
If you have a spiritual function at your place then you can opt for this attire worn by Sara.Source: Bollywood
It looks like pink is Sara's favourite colour and we have enough proof to say that she is looking gorgeous in this saree.Source: Bollywood
If you are someone who loves wearing shararas on festive occasions then bookmark Sara Tendulkar's classy grey sharara.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!