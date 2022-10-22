Breathtaking look

Sara Tendulkar is a stunner and she is slowly entering the world of fashion industry.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Ethnic wear

Sara Tendulkar's outfits always do the talking. The diva looks drop-dead gorgeous no?

Haldi look

If you are planning to attend your friend's haldi ceremony then bookmark this outfit worn by Sara.

Slaying in black

Sara's expression has left us speechless. Her beauty is phenomenal.

Lehenga goals

If you are planning to attend the sangeet ceremony of your buddy then don this outfit that Sara has worn.

Marathi girl look

The pretty woman was seen wearing a traditional Maharashtrian saree and was looking drop-dead gorgeous in the same.

For the reception

Sara is looking like a goddess in this frame and we could not agree more with the same.

Can't take our eyes off

If you have a spiritual function at your place then you can opt for this attire worn by Sara.

Wedding inspired outfit

It looks like pink is Sara's favourite colour and we have enough proof to say that she is looking gorgeous in this saree.

Mehendi ceremony look

If you are someone who loves wearing shararas on festive occasions then bookmark Sara Tendulkar's classy grey sharara.

Thanks For Reading!

