Sara Tendulkar's rumoured ex bf Shubman Gill's hottest looks in glares

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 19, 2023

Sunglasses make Indian cricketer Shubman Gill look hot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Check out the lovable looks of Shubman Gill in sunglasses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beat the heat in sunglasses like Shubman does.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shubman is surely a stylish icon in making.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This snap of Gill in glares can give stars a run for their money.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

How cool is Shubman looking here.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One can never go wrong with glares like Gill.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shubman serves the best off-duty look in sunglasses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Date night done right with Gill.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She will go weak on her knees after seeing this snap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gill the hottest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shubman Gill is good in fashion as well as in cricket.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood stars' electricity bill will give you a shock

 

 Find Out More