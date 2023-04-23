Shubman Gill's date night fashion

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 23, 2023

Sara Tendulkar's ex-boyfriend Shubman Gill's fashion sense is very hot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shubman Gill's fashion is clean, uber and the proof is his Instagram photos.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shubman Gill, the 23-year-old cricketer loves experimenting with his choice of clothes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shubman Gill looks hot and cool in this black shirt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shubman Gill's grooming is just so sexy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Opt for a funky shirt like Shubman Gill for a steamy date night.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wear a hot jacket this summer in white colour and beat the heat like Shubman Gill.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shubman Gill's informal style is sharp. He looks too hot in the glares.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shubman Gill looks sophisticated in this frame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The cricketer knows the truest way to be fashionable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 movies rejected by Salman Khan

 

 Find Out More