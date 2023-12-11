Sara Tendulkar's Top 10 looks for the Christmas 2023 party season

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023

A full black ensemble is party-perfect.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One should never miss a combination of red and white for Christmas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Go for a color contrast just like Sara.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One should always have a black knee-length dress in the wardrobe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A simple look lets your personality talk.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A casual red dress will also give you a Christmas vibe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A low-makeup look is anytime best for a Christmas party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black off-shoulder top over the same color bottom is simple yet elegant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Tendulkar has a captivating smile.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Just like Sara keep your hair tied in a ponytail for your outfit to speak loud.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan, Gadar 2 and more Top 10 most profitable movies of 2023

 

 Find Out More