Sara Tendulkar's Top 11 looks perfect for the festive season

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023

Sara Tendulkar believes in simplicity. It's her beauty that is captivating and this look is just perfect this festive season.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Tendulkar looks ravishing as ever in a sleeveless choli and lehenga in green.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Want to add some glam? Don a pretty black lehenga just like her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Channelling her inner princess, Sara Tendulkar sure knows how to make heads turn.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Tendulkar loves to slip into pretty lehengas. Here's proof.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Add a touch of modern spirit to your festive wear just like Sara Tendulkar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Tendulkar's sharara set with a jacket is pretty and nice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here's a closer look at Sara Tendulkar's gorgeous ethnic wear.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Luchnowi dress is perfect for any occasion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Go completely desi this festive season just like Sara Tendulkar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Want to be a little OTT this festive season? Dress up in a heavy lehenga like that of Sara Tendulkar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pink really suits Sara Tendulkar really well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Animal star Rashmika Mandanna’s Top 10 looks that prove why she's a national crush

 

 Find Out More