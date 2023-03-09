Satish Kaushik passes away: Anil Kapoor to Govinda, check his Top 10 best friends in Bollywood

In a piece of tragic news, Satish Kaushik who has been an actor, director is no more. The veteran star had many friends in Bollywood, check out the full list.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2023

Anupam Kher

The actor took to his Twitter handle to remember his best friend Satish with whom he shared 45 years of friendship. Anupam revealed that life would never be the same after him.

Anil Kapoor

The actor shared a friendship with Satish for more than 40 years from Wo 7 Din to Thar in 2022.

Anang Desai

Satish had met Anang at National School Of Drama and their friendship was priceless.

Karan Razdan

Karan remembered the late director and said that he was 18 when he had become friends with Satish who was 20 back then at National School Of Drama.

Govinda

Govinda had worked with Satish on 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and had a glorious career together in Bollywood.

Anita Kanvar

It was in film school National School of Drama that during graduating time Satish became friends with Anita.

Sudhir Mishra

Kaushik's performance was well seen in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro that he had co-written with Sudhir Mishra.

Pankaj Tripathi

Satish directed his last movie Kaagaz where in the lwad there was Pankaj Tripathi.

About Satish Kaushik

Theactor, writer, director, producer, comedian, musician passed away at 66 due to a heart attack in Delhi,today.

Boney Kapoor

Boney had given Satish, his best friend a break with Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.

