Satish Kaushik passes away: Anil Kapoor to Govinda, check his Top 10 best friends in Bollywood

In a piece of tragic news, Satish Kaushik who has been an actor, director is no more. The veteran star had many friends in Bollywood, check out the full list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2023
The actor took to his Twitter handle to remember his best friend Satish with whom he shared 45 years of friendship. Anupam revealed that life would never be the same after him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor shared a friendship with Satish for more than 40 years from Wo 7 Din to Thar in 2022.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Satish had met Anang at National School Of Drama and their friendship was priceless.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan remembered the late director and said that he was 18 when he had become friends with Satish who was 20 back then at National School Of Drama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Govinda had worked with Satish on 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and had a glorious career together in Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was in film school National School of Drama that during graduating time Satish became friends with Anita.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaushik's performance was well seen in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro that he had co-written with Sudhir Mishra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Satish directed his last movie Kaagaz where in the lwad there was Pankaj Tripathi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Theactor, writer, director, producer, comedian, musician passed away at 66 due to a heart attack in Delhi,today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Boney had given Satish, his best friend a break with Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
