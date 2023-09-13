Satyaprem Ki Katha and more top 10 Bollywood movies that focus on mental health to watch on OTT

Bollywood movies that talks about mental health and available to watch on various OTT platforms.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Anjana Anjani

Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Anjana Anjani is available on Amazon Prime Video and Jio Cinema.

Chhichhore

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer talks about mental illness. The film is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Fashion

Fashion starring Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra highlights mental illness. Watch it on Netflix.

Karthik Calling Karthik

The film sheds light on identity disorder and schizophrenia. Watch Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone starrer on Amazon Prime Video.

Tamasha

In Tamasha streaming on Netflix, Ranbir Kapoor suffers from suffers from Borderline Personality Disorder.

Taare Zameen Par

The film streaming on Netflix revolves around a mentally ill child.

Dear Zindagi

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dear Zindagi can be watched on Netflix.

Barfi

Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra’s movie is available on Netflix.

Qala

Babil Khan and Tripti Dimri starrer Qala is streaming on Netflix.

