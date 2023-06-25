Satyaprem Ki Katha star cast fees

Rupal Purohit

Jun 25, 2023

Satyaprem Ki Katha is an upcoming musical romance drama starring Katrik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

The movie is reportedly made at a budget of Rs 60 crore.

Kartik Aaryan is said to have charged a whopping amount.

Here’s how much the Satyaprem Ki Katha cast charged fees.

Kartik Aaryan reportedly has charged Rs 25 crore.

Kiara Advani received Rs 4 crore for her role.

Gajraj Rao who plays Kartik’s father was paid Rs 1 crore.

Supriya Pathak earned Rs 75 lakhs for playing Kartik’s mother in the film.

Ritu Shivpuri rеcеivеd Rs 40 lakh for hеr rolе.

Satyaprem Ki Katha will hit theaters on 29th June 2023.

