Satyaprem Ki Katha star Kartik Aaryan is a king of remakes and these chartbusters are proof
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2023
Kartik Aaryan has shared the teaser of the song Pasoori which will feature in his next, Satyaprem Ki Katha.
Pasoori has been originally crooned by Ali Sethi who is a Pakistani singer.
Dil Chori from Sonu Ke Teetu Ki Sweety was originally crooned by Hans Raaj Hans.
The remake version of Dil Chori became a hit after Kartik Aaryan was seen.
Chhote Chhote Peg from Sonu Ke Teetu Ki Sweety was from the film Bichhoo.
Coca Cola Tu from Lukka Chuppi was first sang by Tony and Neha Kakkar.
Photo from Luka Chuppi was originally sung by Karan Sehmbi.
Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare from Pati Patni Aur Woh was from the movie Dulhe Raja.
Dheeme Dheeme from Pati Patni Aur Woh was originally crooned by Tony Kakkar.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.0 was remade from the original OG song Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
Kartik Aaryan has been seen in many Bollywood song remakes.
Fans were not always pleased by the remake creation.
