Satyaprem Ki Katha star Kartik Aaryan's best friends in Bollywood
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023
Sunny Singh said that Kartik and he share an amazing bond with each other and are the best of friends.
Sunny Singh is Kartik's 3 Am buddy.
Jacqueline Fernandexz and Kartik are actually best friends in real life.
Kartik shared that his 4 am friend is none other than Paresh Rawal.
He's indeed close to the veteran actor and takes his opinions and advice seriously.
The Punchnama boy during the shooting of Love Aaj Kal had become friends with a Himachali girl.
Fans were dearly shipping Kartik Aaryan and Jahnvi Kapoor’s Dostana 2. Reportedly the duo have been good friends.
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's bond is known to all.
Kartik Aaryan reportedly is good friends with Ananya Panday.
They became good buddies on the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2.
Being an amazing actor, Kartik is also an amazing human being and loves his friends a lot.
The actor will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha.
