Satyaprem Ki Katha star Kartik Aaryan's best friends in Bollywood

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023

Sunny Singh said that Kartik and he share an amazing bond with each other and are the best of friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Singh is Kartik's 3 Am buddy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jacqueline Fernandexz and Kartik are actually best friends in real life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik shared that his 4 am friend is none other than Paresh Rawal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He's indeed close to the veteran actor and takes his opinions and advice seriously.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Punchnama boy during the shooting of Love Aaj Kal had become friends with a Himachali girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans were dearly shipping Kartik Aaryan and Jahnvi Kapoor’s Dostana 2. Reportedly the duo have been good friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's bond is known to all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan reportedly is good friends with Ananya Panday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They became good buddies on the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Being an amazing actor, Kartik is also an amazing human being and loves his friends a lot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actor will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 adventure thrillers to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More