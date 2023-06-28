Satyaprem Ki Katha: Top movies of Kartik Aaryan that made him a star
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023
Kartik Aaryan had landed a role in Luv Ranjan's film Pyaar Ka Punchnama.
Even though the film turned out to be an average fare at the box office, it marked the arrival of the actor.
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety gave the actor in an entirely different league.
The actor rocked in Luka Chuppi.
Love Aaj Kal gave the actor all hype because of his sizzling chemistry with Sara Ali Khan.
The actor shot Dhamaka in COVID. The film released digitally and he was praised for his role as a corrupt television presenter.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which released over a year later than when it was scheduled to release, emerged a huge blockbuster.
Another film that the actor shot in the pandemic was Freddy, where he played the role of a shady dentist.
Kartik Aaryan then also had Shehzada.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is also in the kitty for the star.
