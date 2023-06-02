School Of Lies and more: 12 crime thrillers on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Zee5 with strong female characters

School Of Lies and more: 12 crime thrillers on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Zee5 that has strong female characters at the centre of story-telling

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2023

School Of Lies on Hotstar

Nimrat Kaur plays the lead on School Of Lies which is a new show

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dahaad on Amazon Prime

Sonakshi Sinha has given one of her career best performances in Dahaad

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mai on Netflix

Sakshi Tanwar as Sheel on Mai on Netflix is brilliant. The show is a thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aranyak

Aranyak starring Raveena Tandon is one of the best shot murder mysteries in the hills

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Duranga on Zee5

Drashti Dhami was stellar in Duranga which is the remake of The Flower Of Evil

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aarya on Hotstar

Sushmita Sen's Aarya is one of the best female-centric web shows made in India

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Candy on Voot Select

Richa Chaddha makes Candy memorable with her firebrand performance as a cop

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grahan on Hotstar

Grahan on Disney Hotstar centres around Amrita played by Zoya Hussain

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Marzi on Voot Select

Aahana Kumra is the central figure in Marzi a woman suspects sexual assault by her new lover

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Last Hour on Amazon

Shahana Goswami as SI Lipika Bora plays a central role in The Last Hour

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Delhi Crime on Netflix

Delhi Crime on Netflix is one classic show. Shefali Shah is a class act.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

November Story on Hotstar Specials

November Story starring Tamannaah comes on Hotstar. She plays an ethical hacker.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Actresses who turned down films opposite Shah Rukh Khan

 

 Find Out More