School Of Lies and more: 12 crime thrillers on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Zee5 with strong female characters

School Of Lies and more: 12 crime thrillers on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Zee5 that has strong female characters at the centre of story-telling
Nimrat Kaur plays the lead on School Of Lies which is a new showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonakshi Sinha has given one of her career best performances in DahaadSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sakshi Tanwar as Sheel on Mai on Netflix is brilliant. The show is a thriller.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aranyak starring Raveena Tandon is one of the best shot murder mysteries in the hillsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Drashti Dhami was stellar in Duranga which is the remake of The Flower Of EvilSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen's Aarya is one of the best female-centric web shows made in IndiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Richa Chaddha makes Candy memorable with her firebrand performance as a copSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Grahan on Disney Hotstar centres around Amrita played by Zoya HussainSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Aahana Kumra is the central figure in Marzi a woman suspects sexual assault by her new loverSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahana Goswami as SI Lipika Bora plays a central role in The Last HourSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Delhi Crime on Netflix is one classic show. Shefali Shah is a class act.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
November Story starring Tamannaah comes on Hotstar. She plays an ethical hacker.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
