School of Lies and more OTT web series that highlight the good, bad and ugly of school and college life

Here, have a look at web shows that showcases the good and bad side of life spent in school and colleges.
School of Lies on Disney+Hotstar is about a 12-year-old boy going missing from his school and then what happens.
College Romance on Sony Liv is about the romantic comedy encircling college life.
Laakhon Mein Ek Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video showed the bad reality of entrance exams in Kota.
Engineering Girls on TVF PLay is about three engineering students dealing with the bad adventures of college life.
F.L.A.M.E.S on Amazon Prime Video will take you back to the days of good romance at a tuition class.
Girls Hostel on Sony LIV will take you back to the age of senior-junior relationships and hostel life.
Mismatched on Netflix is a romantic movie where two people are not right for each other but meet in college.
Indian series Class on Netflix shows what happens when three posh students join a posh international school in Delhi.
The Glory on Netflix shows a woman living in revenge against her childhood bullies.
What's Your Status on Jio Cinema shows the diverse college romance.
These web shows show the reality of life lessons in schools and colleges.
We all have good and bad memories related to school and college life.
