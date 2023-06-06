School of Lies and more OTT web series that highlight the good, bad and ugly of school and college life

Here, have a look at web shows that showcases the good and bad side of life spent in school and colleges.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2023

School of Lies

School of Lies on Disney+Hotstar is about a 12-year-old boy going missing from his school and then what happens.

College Romance

College Romance on Sony Liv is about the romantic comedy encircling college life.

Laakhon Mein Ek Season 1

Laakhon Mein Ek Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video showed the bad reality of entrance exams in Kota.

Engineering Girls

Engineering Girls on TVF PLay is about three engineering students dealing with the bad adventures of college life.

F.L.A.M.E.S

F.L.A.M.E.S on Amazon Prime Video will take you back to the days of good romance at a tuition class.

Girls Hostel

Girls Hostel on Sony LIV will take you back to the age of senior-junior relationships and hostel life.

Mismatched

Mismatched on Netflix is a romantic movie where two people are not right for each other but meet in college.

Class

Indian series Class on Netflix shows what happens when three posh students join a posh international school in Delhi.

The Glory

The Glory on Netflix shows a woman living in revenge against her childhood bullies.

What’s Your Status

What’s Your Status on Jio Cinema shows the diverse college romance.

