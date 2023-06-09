Top 10 web series with strong female protagonists

Top 10 web series on Netflix and other OTT platforms with strong female protagonistsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 09, 2023
Sonakshi Sinha gives a powerful performance as a cop.
Karisma Tanna's performance in Netflix's Scoop as journalist Jagruti will leave you moved.
Sushmita Sen as Aarya Sareen is badass.
Shefali Shah as a cop is impactful.
Sobhita Dhulipata as Tara in Amazon Prime Video's Made In Heaven is among the strongest characters.
Pooja Bhatt starrer Bombay Begums is a must watch for all.
Shefali Shah and Kriti Kulhari's Human is among the best web series.
Mai starring Sakshi Tanwar will leave you moved.
Four More Shots Please is a favourite of all.
Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo on Disney+Hotstar is about women ruling a drug cartel.
