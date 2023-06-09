Top 10 web series with strong female protagonists

Top 10 web series on Netflix and other OTT platforms with strong female protagonists

Dahaad

Sonakshi Sinha gives a powerful performance as a cop.

Scoop

Karisma Tanna's performance in Netflix's Scoop as journalist Jagruti will leave you moved.

Aarya

Sushmita Sen as Aarya Sareen is badass.

Delhi Crime

Shefali Shah as a cop is impactful.

Made In Heaven

Sobhita Dhulipata as Tara in Amazon Prime Video's Made In Heaven is among the strongest characters.

Bombay Begums

Pooja Bhatt starrer Bombay Begums is a must watch for all.

Human

Shefali Shah and Kriti Kulhari's Human is among the best web series.

Mai

Mai starring Sakshi Tanwar will leave you moved.

Four More Shots Please

Four More Shots Please is a favourite of all.

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo on Disney+Hotstar is about women ruling a drug cartel.

