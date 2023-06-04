Top 12 OTT shows directed by India's most accomplished filmmakers [View List]

Scoop, School Of Lies, Dahaad and more: Here is a look at the top 12 OTT shows across Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more which are directed and created by top filmmakers

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2023

School Of Lies on Disney Hotstar

Nimrat Kaur, Aamir Bashir's school crime drama is made by Avinash Arun Dhaware of Killa fame.

Scoop on Netflix

After Scam 1992, Hansal Mehta is gaining rave reviews for Scoop with Karishma Tanna in the lead.

Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video

People are in awe of Sonakshi, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah's Dahaad. It is made by Reema Kagti.

Jubilee on Amazon Prime Video

Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee has been hailed as one of the best shows of 2023

Farzi on Amazon Prime Video

The Family Man makers Raj and DK have proved them to be the big daddies with Farzi.

Sacred Games on Netflix

Maverick maker Anurag Kashyap was the trend-setter with the epic Sacred Games.

Tandav on Amazon Prime Video

Ali Abbas Zafar's Tandav was a good watch. His Jogi on Netflix also got good reviews.

Made In Heaven on Prime Video

Makers like Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti came together for this show.

Aarya on Disney Hotstar

Neerja maker Ram Madhvani came Sushmita Sen a smashing OTT debut with Aarya

Aranyak on Netflix

Aranyak on Netflix has Rohan Sippy as its creator. Vinay Waikul is the director.

The Fame Game on Netflix

Bejoy Nambiar who is known for his edgy movies made The Fame Game for Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Taali on Jio Cinema

Taali directed by Ravi Jadhav is coming soon on Jio Cinema. It stars Sushmita Sen.

