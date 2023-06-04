Top 12 OTT shows directed by India's most accomplished filmmakers [View List]

Scoop, School Of Lies, Dahaad and more: Here is a look at the top 12 OTT shows across Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more which are directed and created by top filmmakersSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2023
Nimrat Kaur, Aamir Bashir's school crime drama is made by Avinash Arun Dhaware of Killa fame.
After Scam 1992, Hansal Mehta is gaining rave reviews for Scoop with Karishma Tanna in the lead.
People are in awe of Sonakshi, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah's Dahaad. It is made by Reema Kagti.
Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee has been hailed as one of the best shows of 2023
The Family Man makers Raj and DK have proved them to be the big daddies with Farzi.
Maverick maker Anurag Kashyap was the trend-setter with the epic Sacred Games.
Ali Abbas Zafar's Tandav was a good watch. His Jogi on Netflix also got good reviews.
Makers like Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti came together for this show.
Neerja maker Ram Madhvani came Sushmita Sen a smashing OTT debut with Aarya
Aranyak on Netflix has Rohan Sippy as its creator. Vinay Waikul is the director.
Bejoy Nambiar who is known for his edgy movies made The Fame Game for Madhuri Dixit Nene.
Taali directed by Ravi Jadhav is coming soon on Jio Cinema. It stars Sushmita Sen.
