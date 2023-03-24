Season 3 of Top 10 popular web series that are the most awaited

From Mirzapur to The Family Man, here is the list of upcoming season 3 of famous web series

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2023

Panchayat

Panchayat is one of the most loved web series and will return with its third installment this year.

The Family Man

Manoj Bajpyee’s The Family Man created a mark and now fans are waiting to see what the third season holds.

Delhi Crime

Shefali Shah will soon return as DCP to solve another Delhi case in the third chapter of Delhi Crime

Mirzapur

Mirzapur fans can’t wait to watch the third season of the popular web show starring Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal among others

Aarya

Sushmita Sen made her digital debut with Aarya and will return with the third part soon

Kota Factory

TVF show based on Kota students aspiring to crack JEE entrance exam is also set for its third season

Mismatched

Prajakta Kohli and Rohit Saraf fans are eagerly waiting for the third season of the rom-com web series

Apharan

The third part of the crime thriller series Apharan will reportedly release soon.

She

Another show coming up with a third season is She created and written by Imtiaz Ali.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

This show created by Karan Johar displays the real life of the popular housewives in Bollywood.

