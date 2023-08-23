Secret behind Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation for Animal

Ranbir Kapoor underwent a significant makeover for his ferocious performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal.

The instructor appreciates Ranbir in the caption for his transformation from beach body to beast body.

He worked out for 1.5 hours every day for mobility, injury prevention and weight plus functional training.

Fans are stunned witnessing his ripped biceps and chiselled body for the film.

Ranbir Kapoor has worked hard for this physical makeover.

As per the reports he had wheat grass, aloe vera, amlas, and haldi combined with green juice in the morning.

Ranbir can be seen showing off his "beast body" in the Instagram snapshot of his fitness instructor.

Ranbir Kapoor has delivered some of the most iconic performances and was recently seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

He ate at regular intervals and had simple meats and ghar ka khana with veggies, dal, rice.

Big Date

Animal is scheduled to premiere on December 1 and is RK's biggie after Brahmastra.

