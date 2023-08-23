Secret behind Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation for Animal

Ranbir Kapoor underwent a significant makeover for his ferocious performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023
The instructor appreciates Ranbir in the caption for his transformation from beach body to beast body.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He worked out for 1.5 hours every day for mobility, injury prevention and weight plus functional training.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are stunned witnessing his ripped biceps and chiselled body for the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor has worked hard for this physical makeover.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the reports he had wheat grass, aloe vera, amlas, and haldi combined with green juice in the morning.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir can be seen showing off his "beast body" in the Instagram snapshot of his fitness instructor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor has delivered some of the most iconic performances and was recently seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He ate at regular intervals and had simple meats and ghar ka khana with veggies, dal, rice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animal is scheduled to premiere on December 1 and is RK's biggie after Brahmastra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!