Sector 36 review: Top 10 Reasons to watch this Vikrant Massey film based on true events
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 13, 2024
The screenplay was engaging and will keep you on the edge of the seats.
The writing and direction of the film will hit you hard as it gets intense.
Deepak Dobriyal is an acting powerhouse, while Vikrant Massey wins hearts with his performance.
Brilliant dialogues and a gripping plot will make you watch Sector 36 now.
The plot of the film showcases the exact burnout experience by the policemen in the country.
Darshan Jariwala, Baharul Islam, and the entire supporting cast nailed their performances.
This is a must-watch for all crime thriller fans out there.
The brutal blood shots shown in the film will surely blow your minds.
Sector 36 is hard-hitting content that will leave you hooked to the screens.
The film’s cinematography was on another level.
