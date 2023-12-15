Selena Gomez kisses Benny Blanco in her latest New York week pictures

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023

Selena Gomez is dating Benny Blanco. And she is not bothered by the incessant trolling. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Selena gave us a glimpse of the week that was in New York. She partied with Taylor Swift, her BFF. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Selena binged on How I Met Your Mother. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The songstress spends time with her pals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez cuddle for a picture. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Uff, that's gonna shut everyone's mouth now. Selena doesn't care about trolls. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Selena has been defending her relationship on social media after she confirmed that she is dating Benny. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Hollywood actress has also been sharing pictures online glimpse a glimpse of their bond. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Selena is in her happiest place right now and wouldn't let anything or anybody jinx it. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Selena has also responded to the trolls kindly and then moved away from social media only to post more pictures with Benny and Taylor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The beauty made it Instagram official today. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood hook steps of 2023 which went viral

 

 Find Out More