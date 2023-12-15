Selena Gomez kisses Benny Blanco in her latest New York week pictures
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023
Selena Gomez is dating Benny Blanco. And she is not bothered by the incessant trolling.
Selena gave us a glimpse of the week that was in New York. She partied with Taylor Swift, her BFF.
Selena binged on How I Met Your Mother.
The songstress spends time with her pals.
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez cuddle for a picture.
Uff, that's gonna shut everyone's mouth now. Selena doesn't care about trolls.
Selena has been defending her relationship on social media after she confirmed that she is dating Benny.
The Hollywood actress has also been sharing pictures online glimpse a glimpse of their bond.
Selena is in her happiest place right now and wouldn't let anything or anybody jinx it.
Selena has also responded to the trolls kindly and then moved away from social media only to post more pictures with Benny and Taylor.
The beauty made it Instagram official today.
