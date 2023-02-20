Selfiee star Akshay Kumar's Top 10 biggest hits

Ahead of Akshay Kumar's next movie Selfiee, here's looking at the list of his blockbuster movies in the past. Check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2023

Housefull 4

The Housefull franchise gave Akshay a lot of success as the final instalment of the movie minted Rs 208.50 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Good Newwz

The movie minted Rs 205.14 crore and the actor broke records.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Mangal

The space story created a blockbuster and the film made Rs 203 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2.0 (Hindi)

This was one of the most expensive Hindi movies made with Rs 189.55 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kesari

This patriotic movie of the star minted Rs 154.41 crore and the song Teri Mitti is one of the best patriotic songs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

This movie that had a social message made Rs 134.25 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rowdy Rathore

This mass entertainer of Akshay made Rs 133 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Airlift

This patriotic movie of Akshay made Rs 129 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rustom

The movie based on the Nanavati case made Rs 128 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jolly LLB 2

It was fun to see the actor in the second instalment of the movie that made Rs 117 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan's eating habits that keep him looking dishy at 57

 

 Find Out More