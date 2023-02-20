Selfiee star Akshay Kumar's Top 10 biggest hits

Ahead of Akshay Kumar's next movie Selfiee, here's looking at the list of his blockbuster movies in the past. Check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2023
The Housefull franchise gave Akshay a lot of success as the final instalment of the movie minted Rs 208.50 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie minted Rs 205.14 crore and the actor broke records.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The space story created a blockbuster and the film made Rs 203 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This was one of the most expensive Hindi movies made with Rs 189.55 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This patriotic movie of the star minted Rs 154.41 crore and the song Teri Mitti is one of the best patriotic songs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This movie that had a social message made Rs 134.25 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This mass entertainer of Akshay made Rs 133 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This patriotic movie of Akshay made Rs 129 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie based on the Nanavati case made Rs 128 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was fun to see the actor in the second instalment of the movie that made Rs 117 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!