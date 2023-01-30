Shaakuntalam actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns enchantress in these Top 10 pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in Shaakuntalam. Take a look at her divine photos which is all things mesmerisng and enchanting.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2023

Shaakuntalam

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen with Dev Mohan in Shaakuntalam.

Second song

The makers of Shaakuntalam released the second song named Rushimooniyon Ka, where Samantha looked like a fairy.

Beautiful

The actress looks in love as seen in the song Rushimooniyon Ka where she first encounters her love.

Subtle love

The song has a pretty melody and Samantha looks like a goddess in a forest.

Calm

This picture of the actress makes us feel calm and makes one feel romantic.

Emotions

The song describes Samantha's emotions for her lover in the forest.

Look on repeat

Samantha clad in a white bra and saree drape makes us stare at her all the time.

About the movie

The actress plays the titular role based on Sanskrit play Abhigyana Shaakuntalam by Kalidasa.

Release date

Shaakuntalam is all set to release on February 17, 2023 and is one of the much awaited movies of the actress.

Divine

The actress is totally looking all things divine in the song.

