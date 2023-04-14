Before Samantha in Shaakuntalam, these divas played Shakuntala

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 14, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is excited as her movie Shaakuntalam is releasing tomorrow.

The actress shared photos of paying tribute to the stars who played Shakuntala earlier.

The collage had stars Dorothy Kingdon, K.R. Vijaya, MS Subbulakshmi, B Saroja Devi, Jayashree, Anita, Sandhya, Jayshree, and Surabhi Kamala Bai who played Shakuntala.

The collage also had Samantha's character in the movie.

The caption written was Shakuntalas on celluloid.

Samantha in her caption even revealed that it was her honour to play Shaakuntalam.

Shaakuntalam is based on Kalidasa's play Abhijnanashakuntalam.

Shaakuntalam will also have Dev Mohan in an important role.

Samantha is one of the most loved stars from the south.

The actress rose to fame with The Family Man and now has Citadel in kitty.

