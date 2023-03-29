Shaakuntalam star Samantha is a strong woman and these Top 10 instances are proof

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set with her next release Shakuntalam. Ahead of the same, we bring to you a compilation of her most powerful statements which is motivating.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 29, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her health

Despite fighting Myostis the actress revealed once that there are good and bad days.

Difficulty

Samantha due to her health condition had felt that taking one step also would be difficult but when she looks back she has come very far.

About facing bad time

Samantha revealed that everyone goes through bad times and it does not matter if one is a celebrity, is rich or famous.

Dreaming big

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Samantha revealed that when she was launched in the movies she broke the patriarchal rules.

On happiness

Samantha had once shared a post on happiness where it spoke about one should make a life that gets happiness. One needs to be healed and also redefine success.

On healing

Samantha once revealed that one has to accept, vocalize and fight what she did.

On appreciation

When Samantha felt that her world was collapsing she realised she had to appreciate herself for being a strong lady.

Be proud

Samantha revealed that as she was a strong woman she knew that bad times would not last long.

On relationships

When she was personally attacked for breaking up with Naga Chaitanya, she revealed that the hate she received won't allow her to break.

On struggles

Samantha had once revealed that she came from a middle class background where she was only taught to dream.

Thanks For Reading!

