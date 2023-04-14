Shaakuntalam star Samantha Ruth Prabhu's bewitching AI avatar

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 14, 2023

Shaakuntalam actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu totally looks like a princess in this AI avatar. What do you think?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is looking like a goddess in this frame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is really a princess both on and off screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

AI loves Samantha totally. What do you think?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Straight to rule your heart is Samantha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha looks the same in Shaakuntalam. What do you feel?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha is an apsara from heaven.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress looks both hot and naughty in this AI avatar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha is shelling out all ancient vibes in this frame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha looks so gorgeous here.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood stars above 50 who still workout in gym

 

 Find Out More