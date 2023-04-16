Top 10 South Indian movies on fantasy and mythology

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 16, 2023

Ponniyin Selvan is an epic historical period drama film based on the Tamil novel of the same name

Shaakuntalam is based on the story of Shakuntala and King Dusyant

Baahubali is about a warrior from the kingdom of Mahishmati.

Bimbisara is about an evil emperor trapped and transported to the modern world

In Karthikeya a medical student learns about the mystery of the temple of Kumara Swami.

Adipurush is an upcoming mythological drama based on epic Ramayana.

Magadheera is a fantasy action film starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal

Kantara is based on Karnataka’s tradition about Bhoota and Kola.

Dashavatar is a Tamil language science fiction action film

Mani Ratnam’s Raavanan is an epic action adventure.

