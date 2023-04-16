Top 10 South Indian movies on fantasy and mythology
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 16, 2023
Ponniyin Selvan is an epic historical period drama film based on the Tamil novel of the same name
Shaakuntalam is based on the story of Shakuntala and King Dusyant
Baahubali is about a warrior from the kingdom of Mahishmati.
Bimbisara is about an evil emperor trapped and transported to the modern world
In Karthikeya a medical student learns about the mystery of the temple of Kumara Swami.
Adipurush is an upcoming mythological drama based on epic Ramayana.
Magadheera is a fantasy action film starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal
Kantara is based on Karnataka’s tradition about Bhoota and Kola.
Dashavatar is a Tamil language science fiction action film
Mani Ratnam’s Raavanan is an epic action adventure.
