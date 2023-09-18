Shabana Azmi and her relationship with step kids Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar is truly inspiring

On Shabana Azmi's birthday, here's about her bond with Farhan and Zoya Akhtar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023
Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar tied the knot on 9th December 1984.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Javed Akhtar was earlier married to Honey Irani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are Javed Akhtar's children from first wife Honey Irani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite all of it, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Honey Irani share a fabulous bond with each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview with Twinkle Khanna, Shabana Azmi stated that she didn't push for it and rather gave kids time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview with Filmfare, Shabana Azmi stated that her bond with her step-kids is quite friendly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She added that their bond is based on friendship and trust.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shabana Azmi credited Honey Irani for the bond that she shares with Farhan and Zoya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar happily welcomed Shibani Dandekar into the family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During Farhan Akhtar's wedding with Shibani Dandekar, all the family members came together to celebrate.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They all share a very candid bond. So much that once Shabana Azmi revealed that Farhan, Zoya and Javed Akhtar run away when she cooks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indeed it is inspiring to see how the Akhtar family has bonded so well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!