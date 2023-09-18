Shabana Azmi and her relationship with step kids Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar is truly inspiring

On Shabana Azmi's birthday, here's about her bond with Farhan and Zoya Akhtar.

Nikita Thakkar

Nikita Thakkar

Sep 18, 2023

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's wedding

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar tied the knot on 9th December 1984.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Javed Akhtar's first wedding

Javed Akhtar was earlier married to Honey Irani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Honey Irani with Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are Javed Akhtar's children from first wife Honey Irani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Le familia

Despite all of it, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Honey Irani share a fabulous bond with each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

How did Shabana Azmi strike a bond with kids?

In an interview with Twinkle Khanna, Shabana Azmi stated that she didn't push for it and rather gave kids time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shabana Azmi on her bond with Farhan and Zoya

In an interview with Filmfare, Shabana Azmi stated that her bond with her step-kids is quite friendly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Relationship values

She added that their bond is based on friendship and trust.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Credits Honey Irani

Shabana Azmi credited Honey Irani for the bond that she shares with Farhan and Zoya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shibani Dandekar is a part of family

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar happily welcomed Shibani Dandekar into the family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy faces

During Farhan Akhtar's wedding with Shibani Dandekar, all the family members came together to celebrate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Family that stays together...

They all share a very candid bond. So much that once Shabana Azmi revealed that Farhan, Zoya and Javed Akhtar run away when she cooks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inspiring

Indeed it is inspiring to see how the Akhtar family has bonded so well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

