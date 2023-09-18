Shabana Azmi's bold and controversial statements against Kangana Ranaut and others that made headlines

Times when Shabana Azmi sparked controversies with her comments.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi who is celebrating her 73 birthday today is a critically actress in Indian cinema.

Shabana Azmi's controversial statements

Let’s take a look at times when the actress created headlines for her bold and controversial statements.

The Kerala Story controversy

Shabana Azmi opposed those who wanted to ban The Kerala Story. In her statement, she said after CBFC has passed a film nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority.

Kiss in RARKPK

Shabana Azmi was criticised for a kissing scene with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ban on Indian content in Pakistan

Shabana Azmi opposed the Supreme Court’s decision to ban Indian content in Pakistan.

Hijab row

Shabana reacted to Kangana Ranaut’s comment on Karnataka’s hijab row that read, “If you want to show courage, show it by not wearing burqa in Afghanistan. Learn to break free, not cage yourself”

Hijab row

Replying to Kangana’s statement, the veteran actress wrote, "Correct me if I'm wrong but Afghanistan is a theocratic state and when I last checked India was a secular democratic republic?!!"

Hurting Hindu sentiments

Shabana Azmi allegedly made controversial remarks on Hindu religion which didn’t go well with many.

Her comment on Hindu religion

Her words read, "This Navratri, I pray to Allah that Lakshmi doesn't have to beg for money, Durga doesn't get aborted, Parvati doesn't have to pay dowry, Saraswati doesn't end up being an illiterate without schooling and Kali doesn't need 'Fair and Lovely cream."

Refused to accept own words

However, later when Kangana Ranaut gave a befitting reply Shabana Azmi again created controversy as she refused to accept that she made such a religious comment.

