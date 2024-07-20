Shah Rukh, Gauri had an argument; Ranbir got upset with Alia: Know what happened at the Ambani wedding

Vridhi Soodhan | Jul 20, 2024

The Ambani family's wedding included politicians, cricket players, Bollywood celebrities, and even members of the ordinary public.

Social media allowed admirers to view the splendor of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding from the comfort of their own homes.

A user who supposedly worked as staff at Ambani's wedding has given all the exclusive information in a now-viral Reddit thread.

According to the staff member, Hardik and Ananya remained together even after the baraat.

The insider went on to say that Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, is rumored to be dating a member of the royal family and was invited as a VVIP to the wedding.

Sara Ali Khan continued to ignore Janhvi Kapoor, which caused some problems. Ibrahim was treated somewhat differently by the other individuals.

The rumour is that Ranbir Kapoor asked his wife Alia Bhatt to 'behave properly' and also there was an arguement between Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan.

These were some juicy gossips from the Ambani wedding. Stay tuned to know more.

